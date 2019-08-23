Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 139.04% and an $18 average target price. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.67 average target price and a 122.98% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.