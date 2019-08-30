Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 14.10 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Liquidity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 150.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 21.4%. About 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.