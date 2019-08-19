Constellation Brands (STZ) Valuation Declined While Oakworth Capital Raised Its Holding; As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose, Stewart & Patten Co Trimmed Holding by $824,312

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 962,674 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 4,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 35,849 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 40,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.17M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5 are held by Atwood Palmer. Stellar Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.89% or 7,767 shares. 50 were reported by First Interstate Natl Bank. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 35,371 shares. Willingdon Wealth has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.31% or 4,050 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bokf Na invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.07% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 77,552 shares. Carmignac Gestion has invested 4.15% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Monetary Management Grp invested in 10,985 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor holds 199,609 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Hills State Bank Tru Co holds 1,700 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,127 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Verizon Sells Tumblr for a Bag of Nickels – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Romo is Back! Corona Extra® Teams Up with Tony Romo As Hotline Operator for Second Year – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 18,498 shares to 114,642 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 22,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,970 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,451 shares to 89,956 shares, valued at $17.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 16,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.