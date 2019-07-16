Constellation Brands (STZ) to pay $0.75 on Aug 27, 2019; Seneca Foods (SENEA) Sentiment Is 1.17

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) is expected to pay $0.75 on Aug 27, 2019. (NYSE:STZ) shareholders before Aug 12, 2019 will receive the $0.75 dividend. Constellation Brands Inc’s current price of $198.59 translates into 0.38% yield. Constellation Brands Inc’s dividend has Aug 13, 2019 as record date. Jun 28, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $198.59. About 789,344 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA

Seneca Foods Corp (SENEA) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 34 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 29 decreased and sold their stakes in Seneca Foods Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 4.57 million shares, down from 4.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Seneca Foods Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 24 Increased: 25 New Position: 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold Constellation Brands, Inc. shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 8 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $162 lowest target. $214.50's average target is 8.01% above currents $198.59 stock price. Constellation Brands had 16 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has "Buy" rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained it with "Hold" rating and $186 target in Friday, March 15 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with "Buy" rating and $235 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned "Hold" rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned "Hold" rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The stock has "Buy" rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with "Buy".

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company has market cap of $38.05 billion. The firm sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It has a 15.75 P/E ratio. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity. 810 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) shares with value of $140,171 were sold by FROMBERG BARRY A.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $272.14 million. It offers canned and frozen produce, bottled produce, snack chips, and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the firm owns or licenses, including Seneca, LibbyÂ’s, Aunt NellieÂ’s, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms. It has a 48.84 P/E ratio. The firm also packs Green Giant, Le Sueur, and other brands of canned vegetables, as well as selected Green Giant frozen vegetables for B&G Foods North America under a contract packing agreement.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $108,430 activity.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Seneca Foods Corporation for 40,350 shares. Brandes Investment Partners Lp owns 44,948 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.03% invested in the company for 94,750 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.03% in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,510 shares.