Constellation Brands (STZ) to pay $0.75 on Aug 27, 2019; Jane Street Group Has Boosted Teleflex (TFX) Holding

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) is expected to pay $0.75 on Aug 27, 2019. (NYSE:STZ) shareholders before Aug 12, 2019 will receive the $0.75 dividend. Constellation Brands Inc’s current price of $187.19 translates into 0.40% yield. Constellation Brands Inc’s dividend has Aug 13, 2019 as record date. Jun 28, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 1.09 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM

Jane Street Group Llc increased Teleflex Inc (TFX) stake by 284.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jane Street Group Llc acquired 6,222 shares as Teleflex Inc (TFX)’s stock rose 21.07%. The Jane Street Group Llc holds 8,409 shares with $2.54M value, up from 2,187 last quarter. Teleflex Inc now has $16.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.45% or $12.09 during the last trading session, reaching $362.69. About 303,698 shares traded or 24.77% up from the average. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 26/03/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical- Teleflex MEDICAL WECK Visistat 35. Used for the external skin closure of lacerations; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for th; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Rectal Catheters; Product Code Equivalent Code 580114 580114 Product Usage: Recta; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX SAYS REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.55 AND $9.75 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.70 AND $9.90; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – LOWERED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $7.10 AND $7.20 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $5.45 AND $5.55; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $356,250 activity. The insider HEINMILLER JOHN C bought $356,250.

Among 8 analysts covering Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Teleflex Inc has $42000 highest and $287 lowest target. $360.38’s average target is -0.64% below currents $362.69 stock price. Teleflex Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. The stock of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Needham on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 27 by Raymond James. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The stock of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Monday, August 5.

Jane Street Group Llc decreased Mesoblast Ltd (MBLTY) stake by 89,392 shares to 14,681 valued at $75,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Tr Exchange Traded Fd stake by 8,260 shares and now owns 59,691 shares. Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Llc holds 0.08% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) or 1,636 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 3,269 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 8 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De invested 0.02% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Smithfield holds 1,213 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 4,908 shares. Hartford Invest Management has invested 0.04% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Moreover, Southeast Asset Advsr has 0.39% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 3,235 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Fisher Asset Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Moreover, Icon Advisers has 0.1% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Bahl Gaynor holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 51,470 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold Constellation Brands, Inc. shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 101,294 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 4,473 shares. 3,994 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca). Montecito Commercial Bank Trust reported 2,178 shares. Whittier Comm accumulated 55,354 shares. Uss Invest Mngmt Limited owns 703,981 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Sit Invest Assoc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mirador Prtnrs Lp stated it has 0.22% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Tru Advsr L P holds 0.01% or 18,870 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares has invested 0.35% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Jennison Associate Limited Co reported 1.24 million shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Llc reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.09 million shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Among 7 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Monday, March 11. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $235 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $207 target in Monday, June 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, February 21. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Wells Fargo maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

