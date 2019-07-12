Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Value Rose While Private Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $449,050; Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Raised Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Holding by $448,848 as Market Value Rose

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 106.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 2,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,975 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 2,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.63. About 330,432 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 24,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.94 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Physicians Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.49. About 164,228 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 21.67% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,259 shares to 133,212 shares, valued at $16.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 16,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,150 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Things Constellation Brands Just Said About Canopy Growth — Good and Bad – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Fourth Of July Pop, Boom, And Sparkle: Summer Seasonal Stocks To Consider – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CBD Infused Drinks Offer Consumers a New Healthy Alternative – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,611 are owned by Norinchukin Retail Bank The. Moreover, Beaumont Finance Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Raymond James Fincl Advsr Inc accumulated 75,745 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 30,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Raymond James Assoc reported 165,188 shares stake. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Lone Pine Cap Limited reported 5.06% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Umb Savings Bank N A Mo accumulated 30,911 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Lc owns 0.03% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 529 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 3.43M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Neumann Capital Management Llc stated it has 4,282 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Liability Ny holds 0.08% or 4,742 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 0.02% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 23,662 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 7,404 shares to 725,444 shares, valued at $97.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 543,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 647,258 shares, and cut its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold DOC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Mngmt Service Inc holds 0.15% or 7,894 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 7,967 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer Century has 322,689 shares. Moreover, Franklin Res has 0% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Cohen And Steers owns 55,635 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 24,883 shares. 67,813 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited stated it has 4.42% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Oberweis Asset Incorporated holds 63,031 shares. 7,725 are held by Hexavest. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability reported 3,124 shares stake. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 106,895 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Company New York accumulated 45,172 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 63,798 shares.

More notable recent Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global Medical REIT readies equity offering; shares down 7% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Physicians Realty: This 5.4%-Yielding REIT Is A Good Defensive Stock Choice – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare REITs for a Secure Yield in Any Market – Investorplace.com” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Physicians Realty Trust’s 5.1%-Yielding Dividend Is Attractive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.