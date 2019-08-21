Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Value Declined While Kensico Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Fiserv (FISV) Holder Veritas Investment Management Llp Lowered Position by $12.66 Million

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 143,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 745,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.83 million, down from 889,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.51. About 807,514 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $738.26M, down from 4.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $203.66. About 262,396 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $502.83 million for 19.36 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W & Inc New York owns 11,100 shares. 7,941 were accumulated by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus. Walleye Trading Limited Co holds 0.02% or 16,799 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Comml Bank Na owns 2,266 shares. Guardian Capital Lp holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 188,871 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Wellington Shields Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1,535 shares. Sequoia Limited Com reported 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Guggenheim Limited Liability owns 108,378 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Incorporated holds 0.1% or 13,972 shares in its portfolio. 15,185 are owned by Chatham Capital Gp Inc. Fulton State Bank Na owns 5,977 shares. Appleton Partners Incorporated Ma reported 37,955 shares. Atria Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 2,062 shares.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 322,100 shares to 7.23M shares, valued at $138.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 37,553 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 3.69% stake. Smithfield Tru invested in 4,632 shares. Savings Bank accumulated 103,899 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 0.04% or 4,568 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lc holds 0.32% or 56,441 shares. Puzo Michael J has 3.3% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 95,932 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 395,318 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Winslow Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2.63 million shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 75,212 shares. Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership reported 101,599 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora accumulated 1.14% or 36,220 shares. First Citizens Bancorp And Tru has invested 0.22% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Carderock Capital Mgmt owns 2.33% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 64,795 shares.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 6,316 shares to 385,040 shares, valued at $105.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 23,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 464,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $587.07M for 31.25 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.