Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Rose While Riverpark Capital Management Cut Holding; Amgen (AMGN) Stake Raised by Burns J W & Co Inc

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 1,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,286 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 19,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.65. About 785,564 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 2,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,664 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, down from 39,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $197.38. About 210,326 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes And Company Incorporated invested 0.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Columbia Asset Management holds 1.44% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 28,313 shares. 1,740 were reported by Colonial Tru. Holderness Investments Com holds 0.51% or 5,654 shares. Natl Pension Service has 0.48% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Altfest L J reported 7,608 shares. Moreover, First Interstate National Bank has 0.13% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Macquarie Group Limited accumulated 202,939 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp has 0.2% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 212,267 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt invested in 6,318 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Texas Cap National Bank Tx holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,477 shares. Sarasin And Partners Llp holds 920,044 shares. Opus Cap Ltd holds 0.13% or 2,609 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Liability holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 85,000 shares. 1,350 were accumulated by Stone Run Cap Limited Liability.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

