Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Price Rose While Third Point Has Decreased Its Holding by $122.50 Million; Facebook (FB) Holder Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $8.30 Million as Market Value Rose

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $558.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $195.76. About 9.72M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the technology sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 26/04/2018 – Aegis Capital’s Victor Anthony Is Still Optimistic About Facebook (Video); 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook replaces head of U.S. policy amid regulatory scrutiny – NYT; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: Breaking from @business:*FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DAT; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 06/04/2018 – The manwho took on Facebook andwon; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Introduces New Tools to Make Fundraisers Even More Impactful; 25/04/2018 – WhatsApp raises user age in Europe making rules tougher than parent Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief set to leave company after clashes over disinformation: New York Times, citing; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: FACEBOOK CFO SAYS 2018 CAPEX WILL BE ABOUT $15 BILLION

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.10M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $200.1. About 1.11M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 5 Most Profitable Pot Stocks on the Planet – Motley Fool” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Billion-Dollar Pot Stocks Are Buyout Candidates – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Key Things From Canopy Growth’s Earnings Call That Investors Should Know – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Surprising Marijuana Stocks That Raised Their Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will Corona Keep Constellation Brands Growing? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.76 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

