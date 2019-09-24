Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Declined While Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Raised Position; Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Shareholder Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $14.72 Million

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 87,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 455,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.70M, down from 543,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $146.76. About 120,493 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 115.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 5,490 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, up from 2,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $204.2. About 267,040 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9,032 shares to 46,340 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro On Adr (Petrobras) (NYSE:PBR) by 44,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Finance Inc owns 13,320 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Capital Rech owns 632,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 11 were reported by Earnest Ptnrs Ltd. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Raymond James & Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Moreover, Origin Asset Management Llp has 1.28% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Invesco has invested 0.04% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 9,670 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 99,385 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.16% stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.03% or 101,808 shares in its portfolio. Portolan Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 215,793 shares or 3.91% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 57,953 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Incorporated accumulated 755,658 shares.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.28 million for 13.39 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $196.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 1,863 shares to 36,510 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 3,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,299 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,265 were reported by Utd Amer Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management). Communications Of Vermont owns 11,883 shares. Menora Mivtachim stated it has 1.82% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Hm Payson And Co holds 0.09% or 13,081 shares. Captrust Advisors owns 954 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 12,306 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.15% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Rech Global stated it has 8.80 million shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Advsrs reported 1,286 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Williams Jones Associate Ltd Llc owns 1,569 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blume Cap Management has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Oakworth Cap holds 52,917 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. 2,539 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Limited Company. Aqr Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% or 72,093 shares.

