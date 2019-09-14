Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Declined While Palisade Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.81 Million; Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holding Held by Efg Asset Management Americas Corp

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 3,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 18,732 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, up from 15,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.06 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 06/04/2018 – #3 Should Sarepta’s patents be seized by the government? Patient advocates pitch controversial drug pricing proposal @BrittanyMeiling; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRPT); 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc analyzed 9,239 shares as the company's stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 26,558 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23M, down from 35,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $39.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $204.07. About 563,442 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Wells Fargo Mn owns 676,508 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 1,876 shares. Citadel Ltd reported 15,368 shares. 306,409 are held by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt. Swiss Comml Bank reported 126,000 shares stake. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 34,934 shares. Orbimed holds 1.95% or 828,400 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn owns 0.03% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 1,885 shares. 13,168 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Bsw Wealth has 344 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Axa has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 0% stake.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.55 million activity. BONNEY MICHAEL W also bought $173,480 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Monday, September 9. Shares for $159,250 were bought by Barry Richard on Monday, August 12. The insider INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought $2.00 million.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $351.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6,676 shares to 38,212 shares, valued at $10.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 5,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,545 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Co has 1,992 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 33,067 are owned by Cibc Asset Management. Mufg Americas Corp reported 60,110 shares stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.15% or 2.92M shares. Mariner Limited Liability has 7,014 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Washington Fincl Bank invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Intrust Bancorp Na stated it has 4,452 shares. 27,712 were accumulated by Jacobs Ca. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 52,077 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.13% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0.43% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Daiwa Secs Inc holds 6,374 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ar Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 10,200 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors stated it has 561 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 37,527 shares to 773,829 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Standard Mtr Prods Inc (NYSE:SMP) by 13,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).