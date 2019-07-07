Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake Maintained by Vontobel Asset Management Inc; As Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Market Value Rose, Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Raised Its Holding

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 42.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 124,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 418,475 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.37 million, up from 294,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.49. About 638,803 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 412,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.52 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.67 million, up from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 3.24M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK GROSS NPA 8.84%; 25/05/2018 – ICICI- NOTICE ISSUED BASED ON INFO PUBLISHED BY BANK/MD & CEO TO QUERIES BY SEBI ON DEALINGS OF CO WITH VIDEOCON GROUP, BETWEEN VIDEOCON AND NUPOWER; 02/04/2018 – ICICI CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF PROBE BY ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s Enforcement Directorate Starts Probe In ICICI Bank-Videocon Matter – CNBC TV-18, Citing; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE, WHATEVER MAY BE HIS OR HER POSITION, HAS THE ABILITY TO INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISION AT THE BANK; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank moves NCLT to include claim of $75 mln in Monnet lspat bankruptcy – Mint; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS GOING FORWARD FOCUS WILL BE ON RESOLUTION; 12/04/2018 – INDIA MARKET REGULATOR INITIATES PROBE INTO ALLEGED CORPORATE GOVERNMANCE BREACHES AT ICICI BANK – ET NOW CITING; 04/04/2018 – India Today: Chairman MK Sharma evaluated ICICI-Videocon deal process, not third party; 18/04/2018 – CBI QUESTIONS NUPOWER CFO BHUTA IN ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE:OFFICIAL

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32B and $470.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 55,900 shares to 3.18M shares, valued at $108.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 27,070 shares to 539,081 shares, valued at $32.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.68M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bankshares owns 0.1% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 23,662 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd invested in 0.07% or 96,815 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.03% or 400 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has 0.22% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Welch Gru Ltd Liability, a Alabama-based fund reported 860 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 915 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Riverpark Lc accumulated 4,050 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Caprock reported 1,675 shares stake. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 17,290 are owned by Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct. Da Davidson & Company has 0.07% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mariner Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 3.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).