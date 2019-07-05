Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake Lifted by Baldwin Investment Management Llc; Ringcentral (RNG) Shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $27.71 Million as Share Value Rose

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 258,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.27M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $118.54. About 269,658 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 111.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 2,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $197.68. About 433,037 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 1,500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,500.00% negative EPS growth.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alteryx Inc by 474,998 shares to 756,514 shares, valued at $63.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 1.34M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 200 shares. Gideon Advsrs reported 7,031 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0% or 23,529 shares in its portfolio. Bailard Inc reported 0.17% stake. Prelude Limited Liability Com owns 719 shares. Petrus Lta has 0.05% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 2,426 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 0.45% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 111,674 shares. Fmr Lc owns 7.69 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cipher Cap LP holds 0.02% or 2,125 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 1.84M were accumulated by Alkeon Management Lc. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 100 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 460,492 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $4.59 million activity. On Monday, January 7 the insider Shah Praful sold $214,750. $509,796 worth of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) was sold by Sipes David on Thursday, January 10. Dhruv Mitesh sold $238,632 worth of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) on Monday, January 7. Shares for $206,884 were sold by Michelle McKenna on Friday, February 15.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.