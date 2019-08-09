Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake Held by W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co; As Jabil Circuit (JBL) Shares Rose, At Bancorp Has Raised Its Holding by $494,884

At Bancorp increased its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL) by 58.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 19,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 51,791 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 32,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Jabil Circuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 798,380 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital Strategy Practice; 25/04/2018 – IGNORE: JABIL CFO RETIREMENT REPORTED APRIL 24; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO – JABIL TO LEVERAGE CO’S REFERENCE DESIGN, IP TO PRODUCE CAMERA LENS & SENSOR MODULES FOR INCORPORATION INTO GOPRO-APPROVED THIRD-PARTY PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – JABIL NAMES CONTROLLER MICHAEL DASTOOR AS NEXT CFO; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Realizes Distributed Manufacturing Vision with New Additive Manufacturing Network; 24/04/2018 – Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES IN MANUFACTURING SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 25/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Beiersdorf, Jabil; 23/05/2018 – Jabil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 1,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 43,894 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29M, up from 42,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $193.26. About 825,223 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.02% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Raymond James And has 0% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 103,180 shares. 24,705 are held by James Inv Rech. Whittier Of Nevada reported 255 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) or 74,000 shares. 10,327 are owned by Fifth Third Fincl Bank. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 102,018 shares. 101,069 are owned by Tudor Inv Et Al. 569,138 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Quantbot Tech LP invested in 9,171 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 100,839 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 2,992 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 19,028 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

More notable recent Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Jabil division teams up with AT&T to further develop grocery store robots – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like Jabil Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JBL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AT&T and Badger Technologies Bringing 5G-Enabled Autonomous Robots to Retail – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jabil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 17,343 shares to 116,202 shares, valued at $12.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,520 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Constellation Brands Stock Jumped 11.6% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Dixie Brands Joins Cannabis-Infused Beverage Game with AriZona – Stockhouse” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How to Buy Aurora Stock – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Next Canopy Growth CEO Could Bring Stability to CGC Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Marijuana Stock: Canopy Growth vs. Constellation Brands – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 30,374 shares. Impact Advsr Limited Company accumulated 6,652 shares. Wetherby Asset Incorporated invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Sun Life holds 283 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora reported 18,450 shares stake. Eaton Vance accumulated 620,369 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cleararc owns 4,048 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. North Star Investment owns 4,043 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 64,200 shares. Moreover, Shine Invest Advisory Service Incorporated has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 15,042 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 12,100 shares. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,138 shares.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 17,740 shares to 185,905 shares, valued at $12.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 14,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,300 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).