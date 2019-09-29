Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake Held by Private Asset Management Inc; As Heico New (HEI) Valuation Rose, Holder Arete Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed by $527,478 Its Position

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 173.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 8,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 13,594 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, up from 4,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $206. About 848,561 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 8,598 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 12,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.74. About 457,938 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold HEI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 32.15 million shares or 2.59% more from 31.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Private Tru Na has 0.07% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 2,498 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Ls Invest Advsrs accumulated 986 shares. Carroll Financial Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Castleark Management Ltd holds 0.15% or 29,670 shares. Sei Invs invested in 0.03% or 75,149 shares. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 2,808 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk reported 31,124 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs stated it has 17,000 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Llc stated it has 1,322 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Gideon Advisors owns 0.28% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 6,019 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Service Incorporated accumulated 12,881 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel reported 2,200 shares. Northern Trust invested in 0.01% or 274,869 shares.

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on December, 16. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $66.08 million for 54.71 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $298,300 activity.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 116,973 shares to 277,675 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Heico Stock Soared More Than 15% in May – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Aerospace and Defense Companies to Consider Following Saudi Oil Attack – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grimes And Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,192 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited owns 2,650 shares. 5.00M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Meiji Yasuda Life Company reported 6,379 shares. Three Peaks Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.79% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 6,012 shares. Sei has invested 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 6,999 were reported by Boston Limited Liability Co. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.23% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 2.92M shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc owns 6,365 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny reported 150 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 18,042 shares. Ci Invests invested in 0.1% or 93,533 shares.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $587.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,537 shares to 46,244 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,665 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).