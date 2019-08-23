Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake Has Raised by Baldwin Investment Management Llc; 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined While Viking Fund Management Has Raised Position

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 111.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 2,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 525,725 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 31,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $155.96. About 3.00M shares traded or 2.83% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 3,101 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.17% or 12,205 shares. Cambridge Advisors Inc accumulated 36,630 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 17,023 were reported by Addison Capital Com. Altavista Wealth Management Inc owns 5,591 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Hanson Mcclain has 863 shares. 6,021 are owned by Regentatlantic Capital Limited. Ima Wealth has invested 0.94% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Dnb Asset As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 38,253 were accumulated by Oppenheimer. Main Street Limited Liability Com owns 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,435 shares. Archford Cap Strategies invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.09% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 616,445 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 16,799 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Amer Mgmt Corp owns 2.98% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 86,108 shares. 2,183 were reported by Tuttle Tactical Mngmt. Sigma Planning owns 0.21% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 17,396 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Division owns 908 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.09% or 21,000 shares. Pacific Investment accumulated 24,579 shares. Perritt Cap stated it has 2,553 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,753 shares. Davis R M Inc reported 140,478 shares stake. Matrix Asset Advsr Incorporated Ny has invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Bluemountain Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 274 shares. Lord Abbett And Com Ltd Llc invested in 213,384 shares or 0.15% of the stock. First Interstate Savings Bank accumulated 611 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 73,190 shares.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11,000 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 82,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).