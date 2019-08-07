Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake Has Increased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp; As Advanced Energy Inds (AEIS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Fiera Capital Has Lowered Holding by $1.44 Million

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Advanced Energy Inds (AEIS) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 29,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% . The institutional investor held 439,960 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86M, down from 469,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Advanced Energy Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 615,243 shares traded or 83.28% up from the average. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy 1Q Net $46.5M; 15/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY SIGNS DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH MOUSER ELECTRONICS; 07/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY REPORTS BOOST OF SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Energy Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEIS); 29/05/2018 – Excelsys Technologies Introduces New Intelligent High Power Modular Platform; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Acquires Electrostatic Business From Monroe Electronics; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$207M; 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Increase of Share Repurchase Authorization

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 22.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 3,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 17,764 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, up from 14,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 1.09 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 5,541 shares to 274,906 shares, valued at $16.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,199 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 84,157 shares to 700,765 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 364,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 806,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).