Constellation Brands (STZ) Shares Declined While Sirios Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $16.02 Million; Facebook (FB) Stake Has Lifted by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 45.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 81,733 shares as the company's stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 96,271 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.96 million, down from 178,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $206. About 848,561 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $324.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 1,765 shares to 15,629 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 36,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,520 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsr Lc reported 0.61% stake. State Bank Of Stockton reported 5,306 shares. Trillium Asset has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Columbus Hill Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 144,703 shares or 2.57% of the stock. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Company holds 42,772 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 84,104 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Fcg Advisors Limited Com reported 6,653 shares. Lipe Dalton owns 630 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.25% stake. Arrow Corporation accumulated 33,836 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Legacy Private Com reported 6,803 shares. Iowa-based Principal Finance Group has invested 0.87% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 319,990 are owned by Piedmont Investment Advsr. Financial Advisory Group reported 0.09% stake.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 159,577 shares to 392,749 shares, valued at $28.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 639,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 930,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).