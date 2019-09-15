Constellation Brands (STZ) Shares Declined While Pittenger & Anderson Has Raised Holding by $1.63 Million; Cypress Funds Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $32.40 Million as Valuation Declined

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 80.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 18,549 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.65M, up from 10,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $204.07. About 595,124 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 47.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 89,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.40M, down from 189,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing ‘Confident’ About Continuing Trade Talks; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN INTENDS TO PURCHASE 10 787-9 JETS VALUED AT $2.82 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – EXPECTED FINANCIAL, OPERATING IMPACTS OF TWO 777 FREIGHTERS IN 2018 WERE INCORPORATED IN PRIOR EARNINGS GROWTH FRAMEWORK; 11/04/2018 – Boeing’s venture capital arm invests both outside the U.S. and in a space company for the second time in less than a month; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET EX-IM BANK OPERATING AGAIN; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon cited Boeing over quality concerns going back years- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – WTO Says Boeing Hurt in Airbus Case, Paving Way for EU Sanctions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild & Asset Management Us Inc reported 47,637 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va has 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,035 shares. Lederer & Invest Counsel Ca accumulated 937 shares. Glenmede Na holds 1.07% or 668,496 shares in its portfolio. Alesco Advisors owns 1,732 shares. Polaris Greystone Gp Limited Com holds 2.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 76,864 shares. Cypress Funds Limited Liability reported 100,000 shares. Rench Wealth Incorporated reported 3.38% stake. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lifeplan has 0.2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,142 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.58% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 97,304 were reported by Minneapolis Mgmt Group Lc. Scholtz Com Limited Company holds 3.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,900 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability holds 501,016 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95M and $635.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21,000 shares to 310,000 shares, valued at $41.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roku Inc by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.09% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 28,025 shares. D L Carlson Inv Gp holds 0.44% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 7,253 shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na invested in 2,704 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Bp Public Llc accumulated 16,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Financial Architects Inc accumulated 0.06% or 1,646 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Natixis Advsrs LP invested in 0.08% or 51,940 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc accumulated 2,350 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 18,042 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Iowa-based Hills Bancorp And Trust Communication has invested 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 0.28% or 8,984 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 159,965 shares. Ima Wealth holds 14,574 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr has 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile accumulated 10,138 shares.