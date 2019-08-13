Constellation Brands (STZ) Shares Declined While Mastrapasqua Asset Management Raised Position; Palestra Capital Management Has Boosted Union Pacific (UNP) Position

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18 million, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $165.67. About 2.83 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 20,596 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, up from 17,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $193.05. About 682,201 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,450 are owned by Old Second State Bank Of Aurora. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Monetary Mgmt Gp Inc owns 10,985 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 27,007 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Company reported 28,370 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management reported 351,521 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.12% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tokio Marine Asset Commerce reported 55,603 shares. Daiwa Secs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cetera Advisors Ltd Com reported 29,017 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 5,634 shares. Community Bancorp Na stated it has 2,441 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability stated it has 4,351 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 197,627 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Constellation Still A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on January 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Evolves Spirits Portfolio NYSE:STZ – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Street’s Reaction To Constellation Brands Earnings, Wine Divestiture – Benzinga” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Made The Right Move With Early Cannabis Investment, Wells Fargo Says – Benzinga” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 72,431 shares. Brown Advisory Llc accumulated 8,900 shares. Veritas Inv Mngmt Llp holds 0.07% or 4,050 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.34% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 910,919 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1,214 shares. Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) invested in 0.04% or 170 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 470,009 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. First Financial Corp In holds 0.04% or 280 shares. Cibc Mkts Incorporated stated it has 150,657 shares. Frontier Investment Management has invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mawer Invest Limited holds 1.94% or 1.63M shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc invested in 1,564 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 293,522 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Washington Tru holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 15,773 shares. Hendley Co owns 34,335 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kansas City Southern: No Reason To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why British American Tobacco, Neptune Wellness Solutions, and Union Pacific Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 688,550 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $100.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 77,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 752,790 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).