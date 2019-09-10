Constellation Brands (STZ) Shares Declined While Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Lifted Position by $4.78 Million; Cortland Associates Holds Position in Centene (CNC)

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 311,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 635,111 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, up from 323,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.4. About 2.79 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 27,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 64,200 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, up from 36,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 468,289 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Ww Investors has invested 0.36% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Citadel Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Credit Agricole S A invested in 52,200 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.81 million shares. Savant Limited Com invested in 7,579 shares. Agf Investments holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.30M shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,798 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 4,622 shares. Virtu Ltd has 0.12% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Horizon Svcs Ltd Company stated it has 2.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Automobile Association has 171,289 shares. Adage Ptnrs Gru Limited Liability Company holds 517,772 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 3,837 shares stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B New Class (BRKB) by 5,050 shares to 7,668 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 3,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,982 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE).

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 192,600 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $78.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Natl Corp (NYSEMKT:PRK) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,600 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU).