Constellation Brands (STZ) Shares Declined While Dillon & Associates Upped by $1.27 Million Its Holding; Ashmore Group Plc Has Raised Holding in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) as Market Valuation Declined

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 475,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25M, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 110,246 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 180.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 7,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 11,383 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 4,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 925,454 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE

More important recent Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 08/06/2019: CIB,BHF,FIS,APLE – Nasdaq”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) CEO Juan Carlos Mora on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (NYSE:ASR) by 2,180 shares to 2,656 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 28,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,544 shares, and cut its stake in Sp Pref Adr.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 59,786 shares to 49,546 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

