Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Swiss National Bank Has Trimmed Holding; Mackay Shields Position in Symantec (SYMC) Lowered by $3.04 Million

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 688,816 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.77M, down from 696,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $196.82. About 844,230 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 138,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.94M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.56. About 4.80 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 12/04/2018 – Symantec and NTT Security Announce Planned Strategic Partnership to Securely Manage Web Applications; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Reveals Little on Call to Discuss Investigation; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 21/05/2018 – Norton by Symantec to Release Fast, Secure Connected Home Wi-Fi Router in Australia; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO HOST A CALL TO PROVIDE MORE INFO ON INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – ON TRACK TO LAUNCH ADDITIONAL CONSUMER DIGITAL SAFETY INTEGRATED OFFERINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15; 11/05/2018 – Zamansky LLC Investigates Symantec (SYMC) and its Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 39,673 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 13,222 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 173,902 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 2,361 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.08% or 76,425 shares. Franklin Resource has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Cibc has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 48,441 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, Martin Tn has 1.39% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 199,986 shares. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.14% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 54,245 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset accumulated 0.24% or 162,797 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability owns 98,600 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.07% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ancora Advsr Ltd reported 13,950 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. $422,327 worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) was sold by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L..

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $129.68M for 25.67 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 35,500 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $479.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 764,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 794,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $503.94 million for 18.71 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

