Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Strs Ohio Has Boosted Holding; Managed Asset Portfolios Has Increased Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $1.10 Million

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 26,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 373,362 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.43M, up from 346,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 673,236 shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 80,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 283,879 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.77M, up from 203,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 962,674 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Still A Buy Even After Thirteen Percent Jump – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Goldman Sachs Is Right: Itâ€™s Time to Buy Micron Stock Again – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron dips on Citi’s DRAM forecast – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Near-Term Pain Will Shift To Longer-Term Benefits For MU Stock Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Management has 0.15% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Dupont Mgmt holds 41,461 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ipswich Mgmt Com Incorporated owns 11,490 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.33% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Central Asset & Management (Hk) Ltd has 11.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 52 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Edgestream Prtn Lp has 0.18% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 28,985 shares. Lansdowne Prtn (Uk) Llp has 4.66 million shares. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & Co stated it has 4,800 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company invested in 0.46% or 1.64 million shares. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 1,726 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated has 160,448 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 13,000 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 11,485 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornercap Counsel has 5,250 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 6,144 shares stake. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.08% or 4,742 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 37,731 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 253,052 shares. First State Bank Of Hutchinson reported 3,371 shares. Moreover, Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gargoyle Advisor Llc accumulated 3,635 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Ltd Co stated it has 103,164 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 31,611 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc accumulated 77,521 shares. Peapack Gladstone reported 17,764 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 3,726 shares in its portfolio. Neumann Limited Liability Com holds 4,282 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. 795,662 are held by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Japan by 8,400 shares to 241,600 shares, valued at $13.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 74,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,790 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Property Trust Inc (NYSE:CXP).