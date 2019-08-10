Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Segment Wealth Management Has Upped Its Position by $317,975; Nabors Industries (NBR) Shares Declined While Donald Smith & Company Trimmed by $2.13 Million Its Holding

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nabors Industries (NBR) by 28.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 708,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, down from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Nabors Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $824.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.27. About 11.63 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 1,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 15,425 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 13,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $194.15. About 1.08 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benedict Financial Inc invested 0.28% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Monarch Management Inc invested in 0.08% or 1,200 shares. Pennsylvania Tru reported 0.05% stake. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Profund Advsrs Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Scotia Capital has 0.11% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 50,632 shares. Essex Fincl Inc holds 3,847 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Charter holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 5,036 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated owns 199,609 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 30,374 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt Corp reported 104,490 shares stake. Conning Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 59,855 were reported by Sit Invest Assoc Inc. Axa reported 81,640 shares stake. 465,734 were accumulated by Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $472.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,436 shares to 49,724 shares, valued at $14.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KIE) by 78,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,285 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Synovus Corporation reported 4,999 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 80,000 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 601,034 shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 2,322 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 279,713 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 4.02M shares. Citigroup Inc has 1.20 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Lc invested in 52,821 shares. Fiera Corporation reported 11,461 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 1.12M shares. Aqr Capital Management Llc reported 146,516 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Inc reported 12,987 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman owns 44,800 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. Shares for $115,695 were bought by Beder Tanya S.