Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Oakworth Capital Upped Its Position by $8.87 Million; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Upped Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Stake by $942,916 as Share Price Declined

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 72.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 36,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,304 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 50,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.62. About 2.77M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY)

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $210.18. About 882,856 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 0.58% or 3,920 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Cleararc Cap has invested 0.13% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,474 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Monetary Management Gru owns 10,985 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. M&R Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.09% or 1,825 shares. 12,205 are held by Howland Mngmt Ltd. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Spinnaker Trust invested in 18,926 shares. Private Na accumulated 2,296 shares. Pnc Fin Grp reported 266,133 shares stake. 617 are held by Tompkins Fin Corporation. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 376,676 shares. Stellar Ltd Liability invested 0.89% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Spirit Of America Mgmt New York has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 42,948 shares to 965,421 shares, valued at $58.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 100 (Mkt) (OEF) by 10,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,283 shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdrr (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelac Advisory Services holds 12,811 shares. Capital International accumulated 1.71M shares. Wendell David Associate Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 7,728 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 614,238 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.04% or 145,921 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, National Invest Svcs Inc Wi has 1.15% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 39,705 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Victory Cap Management has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). accumulated 19.39 million shares. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 7,610 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ent Ser Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 3,110 are owned by Shelton Mgmt. Raymond James And Assocs invested in 0.1% or 2.55M shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,607 shares to 77,630 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,751 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

