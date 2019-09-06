Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Oakworth Capital Lifted Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Has Raised by James Investment Research Inc

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 58.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 58,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 156,422 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.45M, up from 98,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12M shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $204.93. About 1.01M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley cools on Constellation Brands – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands Evolves Spirits Portfolio NYSE:STZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,268 shares to 79,309 shares, valued at $15.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Healthcare (Mkt) (IYH) by 2,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,171 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co reported 823,226 shares. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 6,412 shares. 690 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 24,891 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Argent Trust has 0.04% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,366 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 98,270 shares. 2,100 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communications. Washington National Bank & Trust reported 35,361 shares. Bainco Investors holds 0.75% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 26,473 shares. Harris Associates Lp reported 2.37 million shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 0.05% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). City Company invested in 6,455 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Citigroup Inc owns 225,190 shares. 50,632 are owned by Scotia. Ally reported 6,000 shares.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 8,590 shares to 14,010 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS) by 22,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).