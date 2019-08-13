Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Oakworth Capital Has Increased Holding by $8.87 Million; Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Stake Increased by Aperio Group Llc

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $193.05. About 682,201 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 79.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 402,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 908,852 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.18M, up from 506,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 4.83M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Mngmt Corporation reported 9,883 shares. Pinnacle Associate has 27,110 shares. Marco Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2,710 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Stellar Cap Mgmt Llc owns 7,767 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Harris Assocs Ltd Partnership invested in 2.37M shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 88,098 shares. Capital Advisers Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Guardian Life Ins Communication Of America reported 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Fayez Sarofim & stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Rhumbline Advisers owns 292,898 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cetera Ltd Llc stated it has 29,017 shares. Carroll Assocs Inc invested in 0.01% or 402 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors reported 36,630 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested in 0% or 1,274 shares.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 298 shares to 12,514 shares, valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdrr (XLK) by 6,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,883 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (Mkt) (IWD).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “1 Top Cannabis Stock You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Cannabis Stocks Worth Considering for Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why CGC Stock Needs a Huge Earnings Report – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands Projects 10-Cent Hit To Earnings From Canopy Growth Investment – Benzinga” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Ins Com invested in 23,816 shares. Atria Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 30,129 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Menta Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% or 64,500 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.28% or 155,409 shares. Associated Banc holds 138,454 shares. Zimmer Prtnrs Lp holds 2.61 million shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund has invested 0.06% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Kentucky Retirement Systems has 32,374 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings invested 0.11% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Lsv Asset holds 0.2% or 6.52M shares. 1.26 million were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 108,308 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Company holds 222,575 shares.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4,729 activity.