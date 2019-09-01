Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Oakworth Capital Has Boosted Holding by $8.87 Million; Bb&T Has Trimmed Stanley Black & (SWK) Position as Stock Declined

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Stanley Black & (SWK) by 17.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 3,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 17,472 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, down from 21,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Stanley Black & for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $132.86. About 902,296 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 983,397 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Commo (NYSE:USB) by 33,752 shares to 446,181 shares, valued at $21.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VIG) by 5,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P (IJH).

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $299.69 million for 16.44 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Cap Corp holds 113,244 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,606 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cna Fincl has 12,866 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Com has 5,289 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 246,513 shares. Aperio Group Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Panagora Asset holds 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 8,895 shares. Chevy Chase Tru reported 126,814 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na reported 4,881 shares. New York-based Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc holds 0.34% or 5,316 shares. Nordea Investment Management reported 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,823 shares. Moreover, Ci Invs has 0.07% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 88,400 shares.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “STANLEY+Techstars Accelerator Announces Second-Annual Class – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I’m Passing On Investing In Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Today – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stanley Black & Decker declares $0.69 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 298 shares to 12,514 shares, valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 100 (Mkt) (OEF) by 10,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,283 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).