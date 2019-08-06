Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Declined; As Eagle Materials (EXP) Stock Value Declined, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Lifted Stake

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 98.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 24,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 430 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75,000, down from 25,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $186.69. About 1.58M shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 3,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 14,805 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 10,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $82.71. About 568,335 shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $505.70M for 17.75 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 91,020 shares to 91,160 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 6,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank holds 0.78% or 38,197 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 0.04% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 22,310 shares. Howe And Rusling has invested 0.41% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cadence Commercial Bank Na invested 0.16% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0.13% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mai Mgmt invested in 0.34% or 37,519 shares. Spinnaker reported 18,926 shares stake. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 13,936 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 4.11M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Co. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 15,042 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 119 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Arete Wealth accumulated 0.11% or 3,127 shares. 15,602 are held by At Bancorporation.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ) by 161,500 shares to 88,500 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexa Resources Sa by 136,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsr LP reported 0.01% stake. Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,661 shares or 0% of the stock. Brinker Cap reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). 2,474 were reported by Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation. Oakbrook Investments Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 429,401 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 2,467 shares. Cushing Asset Ltd Partnership holds 23,564 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Asset Incorporated accumulated 29,754 shares. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Gradient Invs, Minnesota-based fund reported 200 shares. American National Ins Communication Tx has 43,465 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 30,000 are held by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc.

