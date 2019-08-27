Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $541,625; Travelzoo (TZOO) Share Price Declined While Osmium Partners Has Lifted Its Position

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Travelzoo (TZOO) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 23,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 561,855 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 1,285 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 20,596 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, up from 17,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $200.25. About 125,636 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2′; Otlk Stable; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 insider sales for $4.74 million activity. Smart Christian Alexander bought $78,047 worth of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

