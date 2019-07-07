Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Marsico Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; Polaris Inds (PII) Holder Loudon Investment Management Increased Its Position by $545,580

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 60.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 41,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,069 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, down from 68,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.49. About 567,285 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 44.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 6,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,035 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 14,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 677,185 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 20/03/2018 – Los Angeles Internet Provider Bel Air Internet Expands with Polaris Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – Rubrik Launches Polaris, the Industry’s First SaaS Platform for Data Management Applications; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Polaris Software Lab for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Execpts Transaction to Buy Boat Holdings to Close by the 3Q; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Julie Gilbert to Join Polaris as Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Named to Fortune 500 List; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, The Leading Manufacturer Of Pontoon Boats In The U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd has 0% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Andra Ap holds 0.13% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 50,900 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) holds 12,816 shares. Verus Prns holds 0.22% or 7,281 shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) owns 0% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 28 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Mcf Advsr Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Tiemann holds 0.74% or 11,545 shares in its portfolio. Pdts Partners Limited Liability Company holds 61,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 76,465 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.4% or 49,413 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company holds 14,338 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 32,445 shares to 284,697 shares, valued at $59.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Insurance Co Tx has 0.61% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 66,225 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd reported 27,283 shares. Trust Investment Advisors holds 6,370 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Llc stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Renaissance Techs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 26,000 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 230 shares or 0% of the stock. American Century Companies Incorporated holds 0.34% or 1.91M shares. 2,450 are owned by E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership. Mariner Limited Com accumulated 13,289 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lazard Asset Lc invested in 29,474 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt owns 43,957 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 13.55M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 5,096 shares. 27,007 were accumulated by Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership.