Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Raised Its Holding; United Capital Financial Advisers Continues to Hold Stake in Steel Dynamics (STLD)

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 10,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 118,046 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 107,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 1.16M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees Strong Domestic Steel Demand for 2018– Commodity Comment; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS SALE WILL REDUCE STEELMAKER’S NET DEBT BY 1.8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 25/04/2018 – AMM: Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderugica Nacional (CSN) might look to sell its operations in the U.S. to Steel Dynamics…; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – “BELIEVE RECENT U.S. FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION STEEL TRADE ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN REDUCED IMPORTS DURING THE YEAR”; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O -TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NEAR-TERM EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS 96C; SAW 1Q EPS 88C-92C; 01/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS CEO: U.S. NEEDS TO NORMALIZE LEVEL OF IMPORTS

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 36.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 5,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 20,960 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 15,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $193.9. About 599,725 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 637 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Andra Ap has invested 0.11% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0% or 4,138 shares in its portfolio. 3,101 were accumulated by Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx. Strs Ohio accumulated 283,879 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt invested in 26,651 shares or 0.13% of the stock. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested in 0.02% or 2,257 shares. Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 0.22% or 12,522 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 53,894 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Smith Graham And Co Inv Advsr Lp holds 17,988 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp has invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ima Wealth Inc invested 0.94% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Argent invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Fincl Bank Of America De owns 2.15 million shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Company has 0.33% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 541,698 shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Constellation Brands (STZ) to sell Black Velvet Canadian Whisky to Heaven Hill Brands for about $266 million – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Romo is Back! Corona Extra® Teams Up with Tony Romo As Hotline Operator for Second Year – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). New York-based Moore Mgmt LP has invested 0.14% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 494,310 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Company holds 0.03% or 8,815 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Michigan-based Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Texas-based Petrus Tru Lta has invested 0.09% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.09% or 155,862 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation has invested 0% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.07% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Etrade Capital Ltd accumulated 15,152 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 8,046 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amer Century stated it has 0.06% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 13,697 shares to 173,957 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS) by 63,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,466 shares, and cut its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).