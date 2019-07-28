Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Lodestar Investment Counsel Lifted Holding; Brown Advisory Stake in 2U (TWOU) Has Lifted by $6.67 Million as Stock Declined

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 3846.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 81,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,589 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66M, up from 2,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 739,713 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 95,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 702,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.76M, up from 607,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $35.57. About 852,204 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 56.18% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Rev $95.1M-$96.1M; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 13c-Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 22/04/2018 – DJ 2U Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWOU); 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.22 – $0.21; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj Loss/Shr 21c; 22/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $87; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Rev $406.6M-$410.6M

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “2U Finds Some Street Support Despite 25% Sell-Off – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: 2U (TWOU) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2U’s Reckoning Will Accelerate – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does 2U, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TWOU) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 276,158 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $27.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 32,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 760,687 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 2,528 shares to 144,373 shares, valued at $24.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,271 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Cannabis companies are having a horrible summer as scandals mount and stocks slide – MarketWatch” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Top Cannabis Stock You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Cannabis Stocks Worth Considering for Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Street’s Reaction To Constellation Brands Earnings, Wine Divestiture – Benzinga” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Cap Mgmt Inc owns 25,839 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And Co reported 323,792 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 3,042 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd has 0.03% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,270 shares. 13,353 were accumulated by Howe And Rusling. Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Psagot House invested 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri accumulated 0.24% or 12,497 shares. Covington Mngmt invested in 25 shares. 9,975 were reported by Pennsylvania Trust Company. Geode Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cognios Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.87% stake. Gates Management accumulated 454,000 shares or 3.55% of the stock. 2,437 are held by Nuwave Inv Mgmt. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Comml Bank has invested 0.35% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).