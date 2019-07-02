Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Landscape Capital Management Has Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose; Apg Asset Management Nv Raised Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $210.30 Million as Stock Value Rose

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 37.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 2,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,798 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, down from 7,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $198.66. About 1.08 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 2.29 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.67M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $617.76M, up from 4.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $111.48. About 5.61 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.61M are owned by Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 0.33% or 351,521 shares. Marsico Management Ltd Liability Com owns 27,069 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 64,200 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 536,356 shares. Tompkins has 0.03% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Zevenbergen Investments, Washington-based fund reported 13,515 shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Us Commercial Bank De holds 0.02% or 39,010 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The owns 31,611 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 620,369 shares. Iberiabank holds 0.78% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 38,197 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr, a California-based fund reported 9,081 shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fd (ADX) by 121,506 shares to 221,565 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 92,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Inc (CIK).

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 89,100 shares to 148,900 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 91,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,300 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Coombe Gary A also sold $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 1.21M shares valued at $119.77 million was sold by PELTZ NELSON. $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 6. 19,049 shares valued at $1.81M were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31.