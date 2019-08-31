Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Integre Asset Management Trimmed Holding as Valuation Declined; As Cae (CAE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Aperio Group Lowered Its Holding

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 6,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 11,424 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 17,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 925,454 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 16,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The institutional investor held 327,747 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, down from 344,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96B market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 511,411 shares traded or 134.97% up from the average. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q REV. C$780.7M, EST. C$782.7M; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37; 22/05/2018 – Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 09/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES TO BUY 9 SIMULATORS FROM CAE

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $495.50M for 19.42 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.