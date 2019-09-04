Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Integre Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Salient Trust Company Lta Has Lifted Enbridge (ENB) Position by $846,612

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 23,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 50,355 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 2.25M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 17/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Enbridge Rtgs Not Afctd By Corp. Simplification; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 6,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 11,424 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 17,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $210.06. About 552,546 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 44,135 shares to 151,847 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,390 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Stocks to Buy and Hold, and 1 to Buy and Sell – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Enbridge Inc (ENB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Enbridge Reaches Agreement with Shippers to Place the Line 3 Replacement Pipeline into Service in Canada – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Construction to Resume on Trans Mountain: Is Now the Time to Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge seeks partial Texas Eastern pipeline return by Aug. 24-26 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 EPS, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $501.92 million for 20.04 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 5,370 shares to 9,027 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtu Finl Inc by 42,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Evolves Spirits Portfolio NYSE:STZ – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Constellation Brands discloses Canopy loss for FQ2 – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “On the Dip, Ambev Stock Looks Attractive but Risky – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 2.09M shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.35% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Principal Financial Gru Inc reported 242,925 shares. Motco invested in 0.35% or 20,266 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Llc stated it has 1,175 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability owns 14,232 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Marlowe Prtn Lp holds 7.54% or 62,040 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc holds 0.08% or 173,844 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 430 shares. Jefferies Fincl Group Inc stated it has 7,977 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Three Peaks Capital Limited Co accumulated 14,524 shares. Putnam Limited Company reported 1,501 shares. Cypress Asset Management Incorporated Tx owns 6,815 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,535 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.