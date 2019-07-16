Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder D L Carlson Investment Group Decreased Stake; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Menta Capital Has Upped Stake

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,808 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 9,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $199.01. About 433,846 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 115.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,428 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, up from 6,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.17. About 2.86 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 16/04/2018 – The Latest: Starbucks CEO hopes to meet with arrested men; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap-here are 4 other companies that have too; 28/05/2018 – Civil rights advisers hope Starbucks’ anti-bias training sets example; 29/05/2018 – Whatever happens out of Starbucks’s bias training, it is an important start, @andrewrsorkin writes; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: For Women’s March organizers, Starbucks still isn’t PC enough; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks manager who called police on two black men has left the company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Hgk Asset Inc has invested 2.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bahl And Gaynor Inc owns 199,609 shares. Lau Assoc Lc, Delaware-based fund reported 9,475 shares. Raymond James Financial accumulated 75,745 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Kensico Cap Management reported 14.53% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Personal accumulated 1,976 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advsrs stated it has 400 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 9,342 shares. Private Trust Na reported 2,296 shares. Bancshares reported 25,179 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na holds 0.07% or 5,977 shares. 17,472 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Bragg Financial stated it has 2,212 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Andra Ap invested in 21,900 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit (VNQ) by 3,497 shares to 18,799 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 141,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Ltd Liability accumulated 28,677 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Kentucky-based Field And Main Bancorporation has invested 0.46% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Australia-based Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Daiwa Securities Group invested in 83,421 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Co holds 1.4% or 19,210 shares in its portfolio. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.17% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Brookstone Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 3,104 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 30,688 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 1.38 million shares. Private Asset Management holds 121,218 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 50,278 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Viking Fund Ltd stated it has 24,000 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.24% or 7,378 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. CULVER JOHN had sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64 million on Thursday, February 7. The insider Varma Vivek C sold 73,242 shares worth $5.01M.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 85,724 shares to 125,076 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 11,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,144 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI).