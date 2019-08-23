Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Cibc World Markets Has Boosted Its Position by $1.15 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Oakbrook Investments Increased Position by $1.11 Million

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 30.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 28,380 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 21,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $201.66. About 893,775 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 18,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 143,561 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, up from 124,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 8.31M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SOXX) by 5,341 shares to 7,298 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:MRK) by 267,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed Fin owns 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 173,844 shares. Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.03% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 76,627 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd reported 0.04% stake. The Missouri-based Monetary Mgmt Gru has invested 0.76% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Neumann Cap Ltd has 0.48% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 2,084 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Co owns 59 shares. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Fmr Llc accumulated 1.62 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.05% or 28,536 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 536,356 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6,790 shares to 40,230 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,600 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nadler Financial Group has 0.28% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Palisade Capital Lc Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 122,496 shares. Cincinnati stated it has 405,301 shares. Raymond James Advsr reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 127,229 shares. Andra Ap reported 129,200 shares. Qs Limited Liability holds 645,030 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Company holds 1.13 million shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fincl Bank Of The West has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 1.46% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First City owns 40,112 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% or 4,654 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).