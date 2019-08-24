Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Baldwin Investment Management Lifted Holding by $566,125 as Market Valuation Declined; Adams Express Company Increased Its Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Stake by $14.91 Million as Share Value Declined

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) by 133.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 382,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 668,200 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.72 million, up from 286,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 13.64 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/04/2018 – COMCAST-CHARTER REPORT MOBILE OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING COMPOSITION TO CONTINUE SHIFT TOWARDS CONNECTIVITY-DRIVEN BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING – EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – Thousands of Comcast Employees in Washington Will Help the Homeless on Comcast Cares Day; 21/05/2018 – Britain’s government says it does not intend to refer Comcast’s $30.7 billion takeover offer for Sky to competition authorities; 26/04/2018 – NBC’s Tom Brokaw denies allegation of sexual impropriety in 1990s -reports; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its $31 billion bid for British broadcaster Sky; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – ADOPTION OF POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AND COMCAST COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS ENGAGED WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE IN RESPECT OF ACQUISITION; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 23/04/2018 – Comcast Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 111.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 2,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 870,026 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Cash Financial Services Inc. by 4,900 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,700 shares, and cut its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI).

