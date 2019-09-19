Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Value Declined While Mrj Capital Has Boosted Position by $617,400; Apple (AAPL) Stake Has Boosted by Tortoise Investment Management Llc

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 19,550 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, up from 16,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $207.33. About 922,199 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE

Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc bought 2,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,478 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 13,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $222.77. About 23.00 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple cobalt supplier is trying to ensure the metal used in rechargeable batteries is ethically sourced…; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 07/05/2018 – Apple opens at record high; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 01/05/2018 – Apple CFO Says $999 IPhone X Isn’t Priced Too High; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault regrets selling his Apple shares too early

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $395.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Ny Mun Value Fd (NNY) by 147,295 shares to 69,639 shares, valued at $694,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muni N Y Inter Dur (MNE) by 23,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,064 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $173.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 11,700 shares to 43,711 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,973 shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Gbl (NYSE:SERV).

