Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Value Declined While Family Management Increased Position; Hightower Advisors Upped Its Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by $2.69 Million

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 31,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 230,921 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.43 million, up from 198,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 2.44M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 40.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 2,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 9,883 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 7,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.75. About 955,517 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. On Thursday, August 29 the insider AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $57.04 million.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYF) by 19,445 shares to 26,413 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA) by 262,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in Green Plains Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Fincl Mngmt owns 6,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Syntal Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 6,102 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company has 0.1% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cumberland Partners Ltd has invested 1.47% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Marco Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 2.1% or 134,705 shares in its portfolio. Burney invested 0.31% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 33 shares in its portfolio. 490,798 were reported by Fil Ltd. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Gam Ag holds 0.03% or 7,585 shares in its portfolio. Cap Ww Investors accumulated 0.4% or 19.75 million shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 3,395 shares. Cap City Tru Fl reported 0.46% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.36% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 14,668 shares to 12,165 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 12,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,419 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).