Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Price Rose While Integre Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; Alleghany Del (Y) Holder Eaton Vance Management Has Lowered Stake

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 50.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 14,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,540 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, down from 29,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $8.89 during the last trading session, reaching $703.97. About 62,512 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 6,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,424 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 17,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 587,942 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 23,576 shares to 133,114 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 82,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $9.25 EPS, down 5.42% or $0.53 from last year’s $9.78 per share. Y’s profit will be $133.59 million for 19.03 P/E if the $9.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.66 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corporation invested 0.04% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Laurion Cap Management Lp owns 2,928 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Brown Advisory Incorporated has 4,908 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Montag A & Associate Inc holds 2,157 shares. 57,824 are owned by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp has invested 0.45% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Paloma Partners holds 0.02% or 1,609 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.03% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 14,062 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 9,822 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Franklin Res invested in 0.21% or 646,731 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 0% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 6,172 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y).

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Twitter +4% as mDAUs top estimates – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TAL Education slipped 8% on Q1 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canadian Pacific Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pentair +3% post Q2 results beat; provides Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability has 49 shares. Regions Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Laffer Investments holds 0% or 11,934 shares in its portfolio. Brinker accumulated 5,738 shares. Sit Investment Assocs Incorporated accumulated 59,855 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 39,010 shares. Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 53,546 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Norinchukin Bancshares The has invested 0.07% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 18,870 shares. 1,300 are owned by Roanoke Asset Management Ny. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.17% or 3.43M shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 89,234 were accumulated by Davis R M. Riverpark Cap Limited Company stated it has 36,664 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. 38,692 were accumulated by Hgk Asset Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,550 shares to 26,388 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 16,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constellation Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Did Constellation Brands Smoke the CEO of Its Big Weed Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CBD Infused Drinks Offer Consumers a New Healthy Alternative – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Surprising Marijuana Stocks That Raised Their Dividends – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands eyed after shock Canopy Growth development – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.