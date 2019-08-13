Constellation Brands (STZ) Position Maintained by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc; As Idex (IEX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Coldstream Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 334.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 6,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 8,408 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 1,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $164.78. About 372,945 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 07/05/2018 – REG-Invitation to IDEX’s presentation and webcast of the results for the first quarter of 2018; 09/05/2018 – REG-Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.32; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 37.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 7,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 26,010 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 18,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $196.45. About 839,197 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mirae Asset Global Ltd owns 122,328 shares. Bamco Ny invested in 725 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund has invested 0.13% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.04% or 1,518 shares. World Invsts reported 4.26 million shares. Covington Cap stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Rothschild Investment Corporation Il reported 43,415 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.13% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Colonial Trust Advsrs, a South Carolina-based fund reported 10,678 shares. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 23,662 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Financial Counselors stated it has 0.14% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 2,640 shares to 81,125 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,006 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN).

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (HEEM) by 15,541 shares to 742,339 shares, valued at $18.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 803,898 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested 0.04% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Tcw Group has 61,876 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Llc stated it has 40,305 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has 251,874 shares. Papp L Roy Assoc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Int Ca accumulated 0.68% or 18,791 shares. 27,955 are owned by Speece Thorson Capital Gru. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc, a New York-based fund reported 189,865 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc stated it has 10,601 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 13,353 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kentucky-based Harvey Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.45% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Paloma Ptnrs Management has 0.02% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 4,491 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,748 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 221,468 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tortoise Capital Lc accumulated 20 shares.