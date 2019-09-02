Constellation Brands (STZ) Position Held by Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc; Toscafund Asset Management Llp Trimmed E Trade Financial (ETFC) Position by $13.20 Million

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 280,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 524,876 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18 million, down from 805,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 2.16M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 2,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 12,522 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 10,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 983,397 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $232.99 million for 10.44 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,396 shares to 50,527 shares, valued at $9.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 49,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,639 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).