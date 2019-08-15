Constellation Brands (STZ) Market Valuation Declined While Ar Asset Management Upped Position by $813,750; Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Share Value Rose While Quantum Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $453,152

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 13,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 22,062 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $758,000, down from 35,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 17,740 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 84.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 4,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 10,150 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.76. About 747,241 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99 million and $267.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 376,676 shares stake. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 276 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 33,648 shares. Jackson Square Limited Liability Com invested in 2.25 million shares or 2.16% of the stock. Intrust Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.17% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Monetary Mngmt Grp accumulated 10,985 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 2,544 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.62% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Johnson Counsel has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Amer Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated reported 4,698 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Boston Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Hsbc Holdg Pcl has 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Arizona-based Autus Asset Mgmt has invested 0.28% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Netherlands-based Pggm has invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Sterling Cap Ltd has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $49,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 33,932 shares. Navellier Assocs Inc has 20,856 shares. Walthausen & Com invested 1.16% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 8,835 shares or 0% of the stock. Punch & Investment Mgmt owns 110,970 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Northern Trust owns 82,393 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Inv Of Virginia Ltd Liability has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% or 31,741 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd holds 0% or 1,115 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 7,900 shares. Oberweis Asset Management accumulated 20,100 shares. Art Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Morgan Stanley accumulated 44,616 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research Incorporated holds 6,545 shares or 0% of its portfolio.