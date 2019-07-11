Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding Upped by Motco; United Technologiescorp (UTX) Shareholder Advent International Lifted Holding by $4.48 Million

Motco increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 2,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,266 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, up from 18,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $200.79. About 1.18M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $130.45. About 2.27 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,226 are held by Stratos Wealth Prns Limited. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,275 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt, Tennessee-based fund reported 12,345 shares. Asset Strategies invested in 16,163 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Lvw Limited invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Parsec Financial Mngmt owns 1.17% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 143,315 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co holds 0.35% or 4.71M shares. Woodstock Corp owns 2.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 87,342 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Roosevelt Inv Gru Inc holds 3,053 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,330 shares. Moors & Cabot accumulated 114,046 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Wheatland Inc owns 14,425 shares. The New York-based Cv Starr And Incorporated has invested 2.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00M shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $836.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 77,511 shares to 457 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 39,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S/T Bond Index Fd Admiral Shares (VBIRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies reported 0.13% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 225,996 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation. Us Bancorporation De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 39,010 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Com has 2,062 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 457,274 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 0.03% or 101,294 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 430 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Miller Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 6,000 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Rothschild Invest Il reported 43,415 shares. St Johns Inv Mgmt Communications Ltd Liability Com, Florida-based fund reported 100 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank And Tru holds 1.55% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 46,231 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 13,353 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel holds 0.02% or 1,300 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 77,552 shares stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.