Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding Maintained by Triangle Securities Wealth Management; As Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Value Rose, Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Boosted by $13.30 Million Its Stake

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 115.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 5,490 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, up from 2,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $206. About 785,084 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 3.51 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.94M, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 331,804 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco Financial Network holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 2,526 shares. Sit Invest Associates Inc owns 13,100 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 12,874 shares. Van Eck Associate, a New York-based fund reported 823,355 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 377,995 shares. Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 1.02M shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Comerica Bank owns 12,615 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 326,973 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 390,085 shares. 517,018 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability. Driehaus Cap Management Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 227,459 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Llc has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 133,330 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $196.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 1,863 shares to 36,510 shares, valued at $7.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 18,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,228 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).