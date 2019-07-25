Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding Maintained by Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc; Yhb Investment Advisors Has Decreased Ecolab (ECL) Position by $318,560

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84 million, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $198.44. About 533,180 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 2,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,522 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 10,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $201.79. About 415,825 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Accredited Invsts accumulated 2,099 shares. M Inc has 7,195 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsr Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Northeast Inv Mgmt has invested 0.87% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Earnest Partners Limited Com holds 0% or 113 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 18,064 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company reported 715 shares stake. 51,806 are owned by Westpac Banking. First Fincl In has 0.15% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co owns 12,010 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bailard has 0.07% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 6,339 shares. Arvest Natl Bank Trust Division owns 78,047 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. 1,174 are owned by Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41M and $638.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11,524 shares to 20,796 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 13,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.18 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 99,314 shares to 45,904 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 112,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,893 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.