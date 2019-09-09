Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding Maintained by Oakworth Capital Inc; As Dollar Gen New (DG) Stock Rose, Ci Investments Has Lifted Position by $33.69 Million

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $206.68. About 709,199 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 715.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 283,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 322,665 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.49M, up from 39,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $160.31. About 1.33M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 6 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc has invested 0.35% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 141,981 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Trust. American Natl Com Tx has 0.61% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 66,225 shares. Hanson & Doremus holds 0.01% or 100 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.33% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Smithfield Tru Communication reported 443 shares. Raymond James Na owns 1,420 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zevenbergen Cap Invests Ltd Liability Com owns 13,515 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Cullinan Associates has 0.37% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 27,970 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 43,900 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs invested in 636,874 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Synovus Fincl accumulated 0.06% or 19,677 shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constellation Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands discloses Canopy loss for FQ2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,448 shares to 9,257 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,514 shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdrr (XLK).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Fantastic Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Who Had the Better Q2: Dollar General or Dollar Tree? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Dollar General Has More Expansion in Store for Q2 – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DG, NTNX among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.30 million shares to 474,590 shares, valued at $48.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Pete Corp by 472,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.35M shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).